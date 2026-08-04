Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 4

Rodriguez is 10-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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