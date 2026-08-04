Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 4
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -180 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 10-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up five hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.