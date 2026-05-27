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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 27

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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