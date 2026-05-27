Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 27

Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.