Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Giants On May 26
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up four hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.