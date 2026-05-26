Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Giants On May 26

Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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