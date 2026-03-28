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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On March 28

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez went 9-9 with a 5.02 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last year, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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