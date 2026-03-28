Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On March 28

Rodriguez went 9-9 with a 5.02 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last year, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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