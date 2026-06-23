Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Cardinals On June 23
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -162 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.