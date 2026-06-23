Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Cardinals On June 23

Rodriguez is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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