Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 29
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.