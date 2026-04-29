Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Brewers On April 29

Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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