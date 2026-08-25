Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Rockies On Aug. 25

Crews is hitting for a .213 BA, .287 OBP and .358 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 41 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mason Adams will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.