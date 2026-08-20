Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Rangers On Aug. 20

Crews is hitting for a .211 BA, .283 OBP and .358 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 40 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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