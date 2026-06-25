Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Phillies On June 25

Crews is hitting for a .212 BA, .250 OBP and .373 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 17 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (9-3 with a 1.80 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.

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