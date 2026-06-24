Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Phillies On June 24

Crews is hitting for a .219 BA, .258 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 1.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 16 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.71 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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