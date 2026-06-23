Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On June 23

Crews is hitting for a .209 BA, .243 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 1.7% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 13 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.