Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Phillies On June 22

Crews is hitting for a .200 BA, .236 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is .608 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

The Phillies have not named a starting pitcher.

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