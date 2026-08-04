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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 4

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Crews has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .226 BA, .306 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 35 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Jesus Luzardo will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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