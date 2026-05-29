Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Padres On May 29
Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crews has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Crews is hitting for a .242 BA, .265 OBP and .364 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.