Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Padres On May 29

Crews is hitting for a .242 BA, .265 OBP and .364 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (2-0) out for his third start of the season.

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