Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Orioles On June 26

Crews is hitting for a .230 BA, .266 OBP and .385 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 19 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Orioles are sending Trevor Rogers (4-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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