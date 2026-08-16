Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Mets On Aug. 16

Crews is hitting for a .214 BA, .285 OBP and .365 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 40 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (3-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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