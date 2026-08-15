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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 15

Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Crews has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .217 BA, .289 OBP and .371 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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