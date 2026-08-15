Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 15

Crews is hitting for a .217 BA, .289 OBP and .371 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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