Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Athletics On March 28

Cease went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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