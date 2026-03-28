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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Athletics On March 28

Dylan Cease will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Athletics at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, March 28 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -132 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cease went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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