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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Astros On June 22

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -138 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Cease is 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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