Dustin May And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 27

May is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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