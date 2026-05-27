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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 27

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:40 p.m. ET. May has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

May is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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