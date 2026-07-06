Dustin May And Cardinals Play Brewers On July 6

May is 5-6 with a 4.80 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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