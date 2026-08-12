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Dustin May
Milwaukee Brewers

Dustin May

Milwaukee Brewers • #21 SP

Dustin May And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 11

Dustin May will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

May is 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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