Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On May 24

Rasmussen is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.