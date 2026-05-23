Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Yankees On May 23

Rasmussen is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.