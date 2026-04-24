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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Twins On April 24

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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