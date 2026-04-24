Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Twins On April 24

Rasmussen is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.