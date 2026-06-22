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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Royals On June 22

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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