Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Royals On June 22

Rasmussen is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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