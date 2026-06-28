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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 28

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 6-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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