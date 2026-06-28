Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 28

Rasmussen is 6-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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