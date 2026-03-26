Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Cardinals On March 26

Rasmussen went 10-5 with a 2.76 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.