Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Cardinals On March 26
Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Rasmussen went 10-5 with a 2.76 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.