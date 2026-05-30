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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Angels On May 30

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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