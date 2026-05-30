Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Angels On May 30

Rasmussen is 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.