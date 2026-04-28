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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 28

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .311 BA, .388 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (4th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

The Tigers will send Casey Mize (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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