Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 28

Baldwin is hitting for a .311 BA, .388 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (4th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

The Tigers will send Casey Mize (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.