Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Royals On March 28

Baldwin had a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .810 and he scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.

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