Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Royals On March 28
Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Baldwin had a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .810 and he scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.
Michael Wacha takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.