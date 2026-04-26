Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Phillies On April 26

Baldwin is hitting for a .302 BA, .377 OBP and .517 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 28 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (3rd in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.