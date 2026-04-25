Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Phillies On April 25

Baldwin is hitting for a .304 BA, .376 OBP and .527 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (4th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

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