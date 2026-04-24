Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Phillies On April 24

Baldwin is hitting for a .318 BA, .392 OBP and .551 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Andrew Painter (1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

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