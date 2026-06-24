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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Padres On June 24

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .271 BA, .352 OBP and .491 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

JP Sears takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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