Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Padres On June 24

Baldwin is hitting for a .271 BA, .352 OBP and .491 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

JP Sears takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.

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