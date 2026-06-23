Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Padres On June 23

Baldwin is hitting for a .276 BA, .355 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 41 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-5 with a 6.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.