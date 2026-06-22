Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Padres On June 22

Baldwin is hitting for a .281 BA, .361 OBP and .510 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 41 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Michael King (4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.