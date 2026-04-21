Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Nationals On April 21

Baldwin is hitting for a .313 BA, .377 OBP and .510 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 23 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs (1st in MLB). In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (2-0 with a 3.05 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

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