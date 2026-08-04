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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Marlins On Aug. 4

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .272 BA, .365 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 61 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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