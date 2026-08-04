Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Marlins On Aug. 4

Baldwin is hitting for a .272 BA, .365 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 61 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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