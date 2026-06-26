Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Giants On June 26
Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Baldwin is hitting for a .268 BA, .349 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 42 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.
Trevor McDonald gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.