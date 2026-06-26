Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Giants On June 26

Baldwin is hitting for a .268 BA, .349 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 42 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Trevor McDonald gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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