Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Dodgers On Aug. 26

Baldwin is hitting for a .270 BA, .353 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 71 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.