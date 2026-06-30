Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Cardinals On June 30

Baldwin is hitting for a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 42 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore (3-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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