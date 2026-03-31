Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Athletics On March 31
Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Athletics at Truist Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Baldwin had a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .810 and he scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Aaron Civale makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.