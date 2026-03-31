Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Athletics On March 31

Baldwin had a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .810 and he scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

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