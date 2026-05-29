Dominic Smith And Braves Square Off Against Reds On May 29
Dominic Smith and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .325 BA, .352 OBP and .509 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 18 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Chris Paddack (0-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.86 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.