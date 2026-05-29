Dominic Smith And Braves Square Off Against Reds On May 29

Smith is hitting for a .325 BA, .352 OBP and .509 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 18 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Chris Paddack (0-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.86 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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