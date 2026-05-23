Dominic Smith And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 23

Smith is hitting for a .336 BA, .360 OBP and .533 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 17 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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