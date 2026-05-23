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Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves

Dominic Smith

Atlanta Braves • #8 1B

Dominic Smith And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 23

Dominic Smith and the Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .336 BA, .360 OBP and .533 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 17 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Smith

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