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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Tigers On Aug. 5

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .333 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 40 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson (4-4) starts for the Tigers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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