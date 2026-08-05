Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Tigers On Aug. 5

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .333 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 40 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson (4-4) starts for the Tigers, his third of the season.

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