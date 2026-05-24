Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Royals On May 24
Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .236 BA, .320 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 14 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.
Seth Lugo (1-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.