Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Royals On May 24

Canzone is hitting for a .236 BA, .320 OBP and .425 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 14 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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