Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Royals On May 23

Canzone is hitting for a .243 BA, .328 OBP and .437 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 14 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Stephen Kolek (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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