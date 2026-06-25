Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Pirates On June 25
Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .275 BA, .346 OBP and .549 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored 28 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.62 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.