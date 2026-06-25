Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Pirates On June 25

Canzone is hitting for a .275 BA, .346 OBP and .549 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored 28 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.62 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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