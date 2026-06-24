Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Pirates On June 24

Canzone is hitting for a .281 BA, .353 OBP and .562 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 28 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

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